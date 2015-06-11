Missouri town gets new restaurant liquor ordinances

As of July 1 there will be a new set of rules for bars and restaurants in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.According to the Cape Police Department, problems with underage drinking has forced them to crack down on who can enter businesses that serve both food and alcohol.If you're 21, no problem.But if you're 20 or younger, the place you pick to eat profits more from alcohol sales than food sales, this door is going to be shut on you.On a hot summer day, it's hard to find an open seat at the bar inside Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill for a cold beverage."We do get a lot of families during the day, we do get a lot of workers," said General Manager Paul Blaylock.But like any bar, before the staff can fill mugs to the rim, they'll need to show I.D.Hotshots is exempt from the new ordinances that will soon be in place because the majority of their profits come from food sales.However, the business's general manager hopes it will lead to less underage drinking."I don't think you'll have as many issues of underage people trying to get in to places," he said.The bars and restaurants who allow underage patrons in to eat but make most of their profits from alcohol sales will have to require a guardian be with that underage person."It does give us a fair common ground."That's not all.Staff must take an online course so they can better spot fake I.D.'s, know how to handle a disorderly customer and know when to cut someone off."It's never going to hurt more than what you already know,” said Jessica Kuntzee, a bartender at Hotshots.The third change will put a stop to businesses advertising flat rates for 'all you can drink' specials.Also, no games like beer pong or flip cup will be allowed.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.