Redman Beach now open at Lake Wappapello

Redman Beach at Lake Wappapello is now open.It had been closed due to high lake levels.Rockwood Beach is also open.All the campgrounds and most the boat ramps are open.Lake Wappapello is a popular destination for boating, fishing, camping and hiking.Recreation/Summer pool level is 359.74; as of June 11, the current lake level is 363.78 and dropping.