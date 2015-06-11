Banged up Cardinals return home

Wins along with injuries keep piling up.The St. Louis Cardinals currently sit in first place, but how long will that last?Lance Lynn (forearm) and Matt Holliday (quad) are the latest Cardinals facing injuries.Lynn is considered day to day while Holliday was put on the 15-day disabled list.The Cardinals are already playing without regulars Adam Wainwright and Matt Adams.Despite all the bumps and bruises, St. Louis owns the best record in baseball.The Cards return home to face Kansas City this weekend at Busch Stadium.