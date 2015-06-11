Carbondale home recognized as 'Bright Spot'

A rental home on West Walnut Street in Carbondale has been chosen as June's 'Bright Spot.'

Linda Gladson owns the home at 807 West Walnut Street.

Gladson said after the 2009 derecho took out the trees, she decided to add fruit trees and serviceberries on the property. She told a member of Keep Carbondale Beautiful, Inc., that her goal was to reduce the amount of area that needed to be mowed while adding a habitat for animals.

The Keep Carbondale Beautiful Board chooses a different home or business to spotlight each month.

If you would like to nominate someone, call the board office at (618) 525-5525 or email BrightSpotAward@gmail.com

