I-Team Update: Man files federal lawsuit, claims 'false imprison

I-Team Update: Man files federal lawsuit, claims 'false imprisonment' in guardianship

Written by Kathy Sweeney, Anchor
    In most counties, a Public Administrator steps in to act as a guardian for someone who can't care for themselves and doesn't have family or friends willing to take that responsibility. And trusted legal
    Back in June, an illness led to a St. Francois County man becoming a ward of the state.  Now, his daughter is fighting to get him out of the system and says he simply wants to go home.
FARMINGTON, MO (KFVS) - The St. Francois County man whose guardianship case I profiled in the fall of 2013 filed a federal lawsuit, claiming he was falsely imprisoned and his civil rights were violated.

Richard Wann's case names numerous defendants, including St. Francois County, Public Administrator Kenneth Rohrer, and the attorneys and judge on his case along with the local hospital and nursing home he lived in for eight and a half months.

According to court documents, Wann was admitted to the hospital for a colonoscopy but instead of being released to return home, he was "admitted to the geriatric ward based on a false assessment of his mental state."

"Thus began the nightmare of involuntary imprisonment," Wann's attorney Stephen Banton alleged.

Wann is seeking a jury trial and any damages the court deems appropriate.

Banton filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri on June 8, 2015. 

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
