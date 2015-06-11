Three more bands added to Du Quoin State Fair line up

Three more acts have been added to the diverse list of bands appearing at the Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand in 2015.

American Authors, best known for their smash hit "Best Day of My Life" will take the stage Tuesday, September 1.

Thursday, September 3 country music duo Montgomery Gentry will take over the grandstand stage with hits like "Where I Come From" and "Something to be Proud Of."

Alternative-rock band Collective Soul will play on September 5. Tickets for that show will be $25 to $30.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday July 8 for all bands performing at the Grandstand at the 2015 Du Quoin State Fair.

Charlie Daniels and the Charlie Daniels Band will return to the Du Quoin State Fair for a concert at the Grandstand on Wednesday, September 2.

Daniels, 78, is best known for songs such as "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," "In America," "Uneasy Rider," "The South's Gonna Do It" and "Long Haired Country Boy."

The lead guitarist in the Charlie Daniels Band, Bruce Brown, is from West Frankfort, Ill., and fellow group guitarist, Chris Wormer, is a Peoria native.

Opening for the Charlie Daniels Band is Lee Roy Parnell. The guitarist and singer/songwriter is know for songs such as "What Kind of Fool Do You Think I Am" and "Tender Moment."

Tickets for the Grandstand performances will go on sale through Ticketmaster and by phone at the box office on Saturday, June 27 at 10 a.m. The Grandstand box office will be accepting in-person orders on Monday, June 29.

Grandstand acts begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Ticket prices are listed below:

August 29: Colt Ford/Josh Thompson

Tier 1 - $20

Tier 2 - $15

August 30: Trace Adkins

Tier 1 - $20

Tier 2 - $25

September 1: American Authors

Tier 1 - $22

Tier 2 - $17

September 2: Charlie Daniels Band/Lee Roy Parnell

Tier 1 - $18

Tier 2 - $13

September 3: Montgomery Gentry

Tier 1 - $17

Tier 2 - $22

September 4: Night Ranger/Head East

Tier 1 - $17

Tier 2 - $12

September 5: Collective Soul

Tier 1 - $30

Tier 2 - $25

September 6: USAC Races (8 p.m. start)

Adults - $25 in advance, $30 day of race

Children - $10

September 7: Randy Houser

Tier 1 - $25

Tier 2 - $20

September 7: ARCA Races (1:30 p.m. start)

Adults - $25 in advance, $30 day of race

Children - $10

For more information about ticket sales, you can call 618-542-1535.

