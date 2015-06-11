Prosecutor to seek death penalty against Parma murder suspect

The husband of a Parma woman killed in an armed robbery on May 18 speaks out just one day after her suspect killer was arrested.

The husband of a Parma woman killed in an armed robbery on May 18 speaks out just one day after her suspect killer was arrested.

The New Madrid County prosecuting attorney will seek the death penalty against a man charged with the murder of a Parma convenience store clerk.

Deion Martin is charged with first degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and first degree robbery.

He is accused of shooting and killing Brenda Smith, 59, of Parma. Smith was shot in the head at D & L One-Stop on East Main Street in Parma on May 18.

According to a probable cause statement, Deion Martin allegedly followed Brenda Smith and another female employee through the door into the D&L One Stop in Parma when the employees were opening.

During an interview with investigators, Martin admitted to entering the convenience store armed with a .22 caliber revolver with the intention of committing a robbery.

Once inside the store, Martin allegedly held a gun to Smith's head and demanded she open the safe.



Martin told Smith he would shoot her in the head if she did not hurry up and open the safe, according to the probable cause statement.



Smith told Martin it would take a while to open the safe. Martin then allegedly shot Smith in the right side of the head.



After shooting Smith, the suspect told the other female employee to go behind the counter and give him some lottery tickets.



The employee obeyed and handed Martin several lottery tickets. The stolen tickets were flagged by the Missouri Lottery Commission.



Someone tried to cash an unaccounted for ticket in Dexter and Bernie. The stores called police and gave a description of the person who tried to cash them.



Martin was identified as a suspect.

During an interview with authorities, Martin admitted to firing the gun during the robbery.

Martin told investigators the gun, lottery tickets and clothing worn during the robbery where in his bedroom at a residence in Parma.

The gun, clothes and lottery tickets were found by investigators.

Martin also admitted to committing a previous robbery at Miller's Store in Parma on January 12, 2015.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.