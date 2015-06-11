Volunteers are needed for the Sesser Homecoming

The Sesser Homecoming runs from Wednesday, June 17 through Saturday, June 20 and they are looking for volunteers.Ryan Payne is in need of volunteers to work the Sesser Homecoming BBQ/Concession stand.There are so many shifts to fill and the concession stand is always looking for good workers.Also, there are other jobs at the homecoming that need to be filled.

If you are interested you can contact the Sesser Booster Club.

If you would like to volunteer for the BBQ/Concession stand you can call Ryan Payne at 618-927-6731.



You can contact Debbie Bradley at 618-967-6478 if you would like to work on the parade.



If you're interested in roasting corn call Stumpy Miller at 618-435-1658.



Call Jerry Jones at 618-201-7691 if you want to help with the car show.



Deborah Hutson is in charge of the 5K Fun Run and Walk and her number is 618-218-9145.



And if you are interested in volunteering for the horse pull contact John Dublo at 618-927-2603.



The Sesser Homecoming will take place at the Sesser Coal Miners Memorial Park located at 200 South Park Street in Sesser, Illinois.



For a list of the scheduled events and any other information go to www.sesser.org.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.