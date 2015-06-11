Two teens face shooting charges - Dusty Rhodes dead at 69 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two teens face shooting charges - Dusty Rhodes dead at 69

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
What's making headlines

Two teens face charges in the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Shakertown.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who was critical of the agency after an Iowa man drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks last year has been demoted for speaking out.

A worker is dead after falling 10 to 12 feet from a roof in Bonne Terre.

An incentive-based program designed to help hundreds of pregnant women quit smoking before, during, and after their pregnancy launches in Missouri.

What we're working on

Allison Twaits spoke to bar owners in Cape Girardeau about a new law that determines if, and when, certain minors can be present in bars, and has those details on Heartland News at 5.

What's trending outside the Heartland

Virgil Runnels, better known as professional wrestler Dusty Rhodes, died Thursday at the age of 69.

Investigators believe a prison employee had agreed to be the getaway driver in last weekend's escape by two killers, but she never showed up.



Join us for Heartland News at 5 and 6 - Click here to watch live on your desktop or click here to watch live on your mobile device

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Powered by Frankly