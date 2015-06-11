Humid, breezy today with chance of scattered showers

The crescent moon hangs in the sky as the sun rises over Cape Girardeau County, MO. (Source: KFVS Rob Foote)

It's Friday, June 12, 2015. Don't forget to Pink Up for breast cancer awareness.

You may want to opt for a ponytail instead of going all out on a Friday hairstyle. Brian says today will be an all-around "Bad Hair Day" with higher humidity and some stiff breezes that could affect your coiffure. His First Alert Forecast is also tracking storms that could affect your weekend plans.



The Superman Celebration in Metropolis is in full swing! The annual event celebrating the Man of Steel runs from Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, June 14.



A travel alert for drivers in headed south on Interstate 55: part of the interstate is closing down near the Arkansas border starting THIS MORNING for pavement repairs that will take until October 31st to complete. Lanes will be shifted, but it will slow both northbound and southbound traffic all summer.



You may want to brave the heat and humidity today to mow your yard. Several Heartland cities have ordinances against letting your grass grow out of control. And according to code enforcement officers, it not just about being and eyesore.



The cyber theft of federal employees information looks worse than originally thought. A major federal workers union says every single federal employee's Social Security number and other personal information was stolen.

And a new law going into affect July 1 in one part of the Heartland will allow delivery drivers not only to bring you the pizza you ordered, but also a six-pack or other alcohol.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

