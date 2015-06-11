Kentucky unveils new specialty license plate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky has unveiled a new specialty license plate that promotes the health and environmental benefits of outdoor recreation.

First lady Jane Beshear promoted the "Let's Go Outside" plate on Wednesday. She says one step to improve the health of Kentucky's children is to encourage outdoor play. Kentucky has one of the highest obesity rates in the nation.

Before the plate is made available to the public, state officials say the Kentucky Environmental Education Council needs 900 applications, each accompanied by a $25 donation. Officials say proceeds from the specialty plate will support the work of the Kentucky Environmental Education Council. That includes coordinating the Kentucky Green and Healthy Schools program and certifying professional environmental educators.

