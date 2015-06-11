This week in music: 1961

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Time to open up our jukebox of memories.Let's head back to this week in 1961.According to Billboard Magazine these were the most popular songs 54 years ago.At number 5 was Elvis Presley with I Feel So Bad.The Shirelles held down the number 4 position with Mama Said.Coming in at number 3 was Shep and the Limelites with Daddy's Home.At number two was Travelin' Man by Ricky Nelson. The B-side of that record was Hello Mary Lou. It was also a hit at the time.And Roy Orbison topped the charts with his first number 1 hit, Running Scared.