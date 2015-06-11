New smoking cessation initiative launches in Missouri

Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve

Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall

Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal

Madison County Health Dept. in Fredericktown

Golden Valley Memorial Health Care in Clinton

Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau

The March of Dimes and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri are partnering to bring an innovative smoking cessation program to six Missouri counties."Baby & Me: Tobacco Free" is an incentive-based program designed to help hundreds of pregnant women quit smoking before, during, and after their pregnancy."Nicotine in cigarettes may cause a decrease in the oxygen available to the fetus and reduce the amount of blood in the fetal cardiovascular system," said Jay Moore, M.D., senior clinical director for Anthem in Missouri. "Smoking during pregnancy is a major cause of premature, low-birth-weight babies, pregnancy complications, stillbirth and sudden infant death syndrome. This program is designed to educate women on the harm they are doing to their babies.""Baby & Me: Tobacco Free" rewards female smokers who quit prior to delivery and stay smoke free post-delivery by providing $25 in monthly diaper vouchers for each month smoke free, for up to one year postpartum.The mother can choose the brand or size of the diapers at local participating stores.There are six Missouri health care facilities currently participating: