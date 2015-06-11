Outside today? Grab a hat! UV index at 9.

It's Thursday, June 11.Brian Alworth says your sunscreen, hat and sunglasses will be your best friends today. He's pegging the UV meter at 9, which means the likelihood of sunburn is very high if you're unprotected. He's also tracking some potential storms in the coming days in his First Alert Forecast Here are the top stories you need to know as you head out the door this morning:

-A kidnapping victim sneaks a text to her sister helping police find her in another state. We have reaction from police who found her on The Breakfast Show.



-Police have made one arrest in the case of a Charleston teen shot several times in the back, but they're looking for two others. The victim's grandmother talked to KFVS12.

-Authorities searching for two escaped killers who have been on the loose for the better part of a week acknowledged being in the dark about their whereabouts or doings, even as the hunt for the men expanded past state borders into Vermont. Police have expanded their search, and there have been reports of helicopters and road blocks this morning.

-RECALL ALERT - Acura has recalled two models because the automatic emergency braking systems can malfunction and put the vehicles at risk of a collision.

