Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities group launches in Perry County

Thunderstorms and rain will continue to move through the Heartland into the morning hours on Saturday.
A Paducah, Ky. Hich School Student is in the final three for the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program, “A Constitutional Speech Contest.”
A vehicle crash lead to hundreds of outages in Brookport, Ill. on Saturday, April 14.
Messy Morning brought in roughly 3,000 people to the A.C. Brase Arena building in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.
Over a thousand people came out to the Eagles in Cape Girardeau to help celebrate Autism Awareness month.
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.
Severe storms took the life of an innocent two-year-old girl early Saturday morning.
Aaron Amundson, principal at Bluffview Intermediate School is accused of giving a student a chemical burn.
