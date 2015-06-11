Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities group launches in Perry County

A new organization dedicated to helping young people get the skills the need to be successful in the business world has launched in Perry County.Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities or CEO is a new organization in Perry County that will partner students from Pinckneyville and Du Duoin High School's with southern Illinois business owners to teach students what it takes to succeed in the business world.Wednesday night students, parents, and business owners from across Perry County met in Du Quoin at Alongi's Italian restaurant to kick off the official first class of CEO.One of the first students from Du Quoin High School, Alaina Caldwell, 17, said this new program is an important step for the future of southern Illinois.“It's exciting to see my peers wanting to do this kind of thing and change it because we're the next generation," Caldwell said. "We're what's going to happen so we've got to be prepared.”

This selective and competitive program includes students from Pinckneyville and Du Quoin High School's that will have a unique opportunity to work alongside of business owners in the county.

President of CEO and Pinckneyville business owner Josh Huite says the program is both selective and competitive.



“If you're going to be an entrepreneur you got to be able to think outside of the box, think on your feet, and those are the personalities that we look for.”



Each student selected was required to interview for the program.



Caldwell who dreams of being a pharmacist, plans to use the skills she learns to bring to Du Quoin.



“It's where you've grown up. We're a small town where everybody knows everybody," Caldwell said. "I don't see why you'd want to leave.”



Over the next year these students will develop and later present business plans of their own with what they've learned.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.