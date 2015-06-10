Pink Up - June Newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up . Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self breast exam.

In this month's Pink Up feature, you will be introduced to Dudley, Mo. native Debbie Powell.

She was diagnosed this January with stage four breast cancer, but this diagnosis was far from common.



Debbie is currently battling a form so rare doctors at Saint Francis Medical Center report only 30 cases of this slow growing tumor have ever been recorded in the whole world.



Debbie is now finding strength in places she wouldn't normally turn.

Nichole Cartmell has this month's Pink Up story on The Breakfast Show and Heartland News at 5 p.m. today.

