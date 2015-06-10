Pink Up - June Newsletter

In this month's Pink Up feature, you will be introduced to Dudley, Mo. native Debbie Powell.
She was diagnosed this January with stage four breast cancer, but this diagnosis was far from common.
Debbie is currently battling a form so rare doctors at Saint Francis Medical Center report only 30 cases of this slow growing tumor have ever been recorded in the whole world.
Debbie is now finding strength in places she wouldn't normally turn.
Nichole Cartmell has this month's Pink Up story on The Breakfast Show and Heartland News at 5 p.m. today.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.