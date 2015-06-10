1 injured in crash involving Paducah police car

One person was injured in a crash at the intersection of Krebs State Road and Old U.S. 45 involving a Paducah police vehicle.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, at about 5:45 p.m. deputies were dispatched, along with Lone Oak Fire Department and Mercy Ambulance, to the intersection.

They say the initial investigation showed that Officer Ryan Clark was going southbound on Old U.S. 45 in a marked 2010 Crown Victoria patrol car when it collided with a white 1996 Toyota Camry driven by 22-year-old Michael Langston of Paducah.

According to deputies, Langston was going eastbound on Krebs Station Road, trying to cross Old U.S. 45.

They say Officer Clark was off shift and returning home.

Langston was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officer Clark was not injured.

The northbound lane of Old U.S. 45 was blocked for about 30 minutes after the crash.

