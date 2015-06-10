Employees picket contract expiration at Anna Mental Health Center

State employees picketed at the Anna Mental Health Center on Wednesday, June 10.

They were picketing the fact that their contract will expire on June 30, and an agreement is not in place to continue after that.

Illinois' comptroller said most state payments will stop if a state budget isn't in place by the end of June. That means state workers won't get paychecks and state agencies won't receive payments.

The governor and legislature are in a deadlock over the budget.

More than 100 events protesting that impasse are taking place across Illinois.

Employees say they hope to raise awareness of the vital services they provide.

"The point we want to get across is this, we want him to be fair. I mean, there's nothing that he's doing that's fair about it, any of this, and he just wants his opinion to be heard and then he just goes. I mean, that's pretty much what he does, he doesn't care about her opinion and he doesn't care about the working man," employee Tammy Parmly said.

Rauner said he won't sign the "phony" budget that Democrat legislators passed earlier this year.

He wants lawmakers to consider agenda items like compensation reform before he signs a budget.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.