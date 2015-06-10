KY store raises $6,000 for injured child

Food Giant in Reidland, Ky. raised more than $6,000 for an 11-year-old boy hit by a car.Zach Pittman was getting off of his school bus when a driver hit him while he was trying to cross Husbands Road. He was taken to Kosair Children's Hospital in Louisville, Ky, where he has been holding onto life with the help of a ventilator.The company held a barbecue benefit for the child with many area businesses helping as well. During the fundraiser barbecue sandwiches, chicken and hot dogs were sold. There were also donation tins at the end of every register during the fundraiser as well.Matt Moss, district manager of Food Giant and resident of Reidland, felt the need for the community to help out the family during this time of need and decided to have have a fundraiser.Laura Howe, night shift manager of Food Giant, said the company decided to hold the fundraiser to help with medical bills and ease the mind of the family as much as possible."We wanted to do something to help them out with medical bills or what ever they might need," Howe said. "There's a lot on your mind, on top of what's going on, so we had to help as much as possible."Howe said they were amazed by the outcome of the fundraiser and was proud to give back to the community."It was actually a bigger turnout than we expected.," Howe said. "We had to get food from different places to keep it going. We had a lot of volunteers to come out and help with the customers, just because we all wanted to do our part."

Since the last update, Zach is now breathing on his own with minimal amount of help from the ventilator.



The family is updating the community on the progress of Zach on their Facebook group, "Prayers For Zach." The family is also still accepting donations at all Community Financial Services Bank under the name "Prayers for Zach."

