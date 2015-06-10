Semi catches fire, WB lanes, 1 EB lane of Hwy. 74 closed near Cape Girardeau bridge

The westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of Hwy. 74/Shawnee Parkway are closed at the edge the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau after a semi truck caught fire.

The tractor-trailer truck was coming from Newton, Ill. and traveling to Scott City. The Inter-Rail Systems Incorporated truck driver just crossed the bridge and stopped at the stoplight at the intersection of Hwy. 74 and Fountain Street on the Missouri side.

He noticed his truck under the hood started smoking.

At the green light, the driver accelerated and stopped immediately. The truck then showed flames.

The driver was able to get out without injury.



Firefighters responded to put out the fire. Police on hand directed traffic and shut down westbound traffic on Highway 74.



One eastbound is also shut down for firefighters to access the truck.



The trailer of the truck was empty and sustained no damage from the fire.

It does not appear that any other vehicles were involved.

Highway 74 is estimated to reopen around 6:30 p.m. after the truck is towed away.



