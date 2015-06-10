Paducah Amateur Radio Association host Field Day June 27-28

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

The Paducah Amateur Radio Association host Field Day to demonstrate the communication ability of the amateur radio community in simulated emergency situations.Groups across the continent, from the tundra of Alaska to the sandy beaches of Puerto Rico, use Field Day as a "show and tell" exhibition to show officials in government and various agencies what "amateur radio can do."McCracken Emergency Management will provide their Mobile Command Center and emergency power for the radios and lights.The local Amateur Radio Emergency Services will also supply emergency power.The operation will start Saturday June 27 at 1 p.m. and end 24 hours later.The general public is encouraged to visit and see how ham radio will benefit in the time of emergencies.For more information, please call Bruce Huyck at 270-559-1798.

