MSU Board of Regents agrees to extend athletic director's contract

The Board of Regents at Murray State University approved to a recommendation to extend the contract of Director of Athletics Allen Ward.

The one-year extension means Ward's contract now runs through June 30, 2019.

Dr. Bob Davies, president of MSU, made the recommendation and it was approved the the recent Board of Regents meeting.

"Murray State is fortunate to have a skilled and dedicated director of athletics who not only sees, but embraces the role of athletics at a university," Davies said. "This is why, for example, our student-athletes have an average GPA of 3.12, an impending graduation rate of 74 percent and we captured three more OVC Championships this year. These results occur because of the leadership of Mr. Ward. Mr. Ward is a nationally recognized leader in collegiate athletics and his worth to Murray State has been demonstrated regularly and the contract reflects his professionalism and our commitment to him."

Ward took over as head of Racer athletics on March 30, 2005.

