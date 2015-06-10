Lt. Gov. Kinder helps carry Special Olympics torch through St. Louis

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Missouri Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder on Tuesday helped usher the 2015 Special Olympics World Games torch through St. Louis as part of the Unified Relay Across America event.The Missouri Athletic Club participated with URAA for a segment of the relay through downtown St. Louis.Olympic legend and MAC member Jackie Joyner Kersee carried the torch from the Eads Bridge to the MAC parking lot on Washington Avenue where there was a ceremony for local special Olympians.She then passed the torch to Missouri Lt. Governor Peter Kinder, who took the torch to Tucker Avenue.The Relay Across America is a nationwide event to promote the 2015 Special Olympics World Games in Los Angeles, which begins on July 25.