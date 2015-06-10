Deputy Attorney General testifies to Senate to stop unwanted calls to Missourians

Deputy Attorney General Joe Dandurand testified today in Washington, D.C. before the Senate Special Committee on Aging to discuss Missouri's role leading national efforts to fight unwanted phone calls - particularly those targeting the elderly.Out of 57,000 complaints filed with the Attorney General's Office in 2014, more than 52,000 were about unwanted phone calls.Dandurand used his testimony to call on the major phone carriers to give access to call-blocking technologies to their customers.He noted that carriers have resisted making the technology to block calls available, claiming the current law does not allow phone companies to decide which calls can be blocked.Last September, Attorney General Koster and Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller led 37 other Attorneys General in calling on the Federal Communications Commission to explicitly allow the phone companies to utilize call-blocking technologies that would protect their customers from unwanted calls.The FCC Chairman submitted such a proposal late last month to the commission, and a vote of the commission is scheduled for June 18.“We must continue to research and employ newer technologies to help in our efforts to keep up with the illegal robocallers,” Dandurand said. “Once the major telephone carriers are on board, we can truly make a difference in the lives of consumers by giving them the power to stop illegal telemarketing phone calls at their inception. We urge the Commission to pass the proposal.”Dandurand said the Attorney General's Office continues to take action in the courts to force telemarketers to comply with Missouri's No Call law.

In 2014, the office obtained more than $600,000 in judgments penalizing telemarketers for illegal conduct. The office also obtained court orders permanently prohibiting 28 telemarketers from ever placing another call in the state of Missouri.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.