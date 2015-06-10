Carbondale man sentenced to 2 years on drug charge

A Carbondale man pleaded guilty to a drug charge and was sentenced on May 27.Bryan D. Wise III, 27, of Carbondale pleaded guilty in Jackson County Circuit Court to the charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 Felony.He was sentenced to serve two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and will serve a one year period of mandatory supervised release upon his release from the Department of Corrections.Officers from the Murphysboro Police Department were dispatched to the Silkworm parking lot regarding a domestic disturbance on Dec. 18, 2014.The officers found Wise. When asked for identification, Wise told officers that his name was Bryant White, date-of-birth March 6, 1987. Officers checked the information provided and found no record on file. After repeatedly telling officer that it was his real name, Wise was placed under arrest for obstructing identification.Officers found baggies of what was believed to be crack cocaine in Wise's pocket. The substance was sent to the Illinois State Police crime lab and tested positive for 3.4 grams of cocaine.