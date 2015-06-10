Charleston, MO native drafted by Oakland A's

James Naile was drafted in the 20th round by the Oakland A's. (Source: UAB Athletics)

A Charleston, Missouri native was drafted in the 20th round by the Oakland Athletics, according to MLB.com.

James Naile was drafted 608th overall, according to MLB.com.

He is the second UAB Blazer to be taken in the 2015 draft after Alex Luna was picked by the Kansas City Royals in the 10th round on Tuesday.

Naile is currently a pitcher and junior at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

"I'm very honored for this opportunity," Naile said in a press release from UAB. "This has been a lifelong dream. God has given me so much to be grateful for. I am so thankful for Coach Shoop, Coach Hopper and Coach Roth for giving me this opportunity to play. I'm also thankful for my teammates and friends from over the years who have helped me in so many ways. This is truly a special moment I will never forget."

According to UAB, Naile had tommy john surgery in 2014 and has had a "stellar comeback season."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.