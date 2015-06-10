Charleston, MO native drafted by Oakland A's - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Charleston, MO native drafted by Oakland A's

Written by Heartland News
Connect
James Naile was drafted in the 20th round by the Oakland A's. (Source: UAB Athletics) James Naile was drafted in the 20th round by the Oakland A's. (Source: UAB Athletics)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A Charleston, Missouri native was drafted in the 20th round by the Oakland Athletics, according to MLB.com.

James Naile was drafted 608th overall, according to MLB.com.

He is the second UAB Blazer to be taken in the 2015 draft after Alex Luna was picked by the Kansas City Royals in the 10th round on Tuesday.

Naile is currently a pitcher and junior at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

"I'm very honored for this opportunity," Naile said in a press release from UAB. "This has been a lifelong dream. God has given me so much to be grateful for. I am so thankful for Coach Shoop, Coach Hopper and Coach Roth for giving me this opportunity to play. I'm also thankful for my teammates and friends from over the years who have helped me in so many ways. This is truly a special moment I will never forget."

According to UAB, Naile had tommy john surgery in 2014 and has had a "stellar comeback season."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Cardinals win 3 in Cincinnati

    Cardinals win 3 in Cincinnati

    Saturday, April 14 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-04-14 20:28:23 GMT
    The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series. (Source: KFVS)The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series. (Source: KFVS)

    The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series.

    The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series.

  • Molina homers, Cardinals extend Reds' woes with 5-3 win

    Molina homers, Cardinals extend Reds' woes with 5-3 win

    Friday, April 13 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-04-14 02:04:40 GMT
    Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night (Source: KFVS)Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night (Source: KFVS)
    Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)

    Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-3 victory that deepened the Cincinnati Reds' worst season-opening slump since 1955.

    Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-3 victory that deepened the Cincinnati Reds' worst season-opening slump since 1955.

  • St. Louis Cardinals get big win over Cincinnati

    St. Louis Cardinals get big win over Cincinnati

    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-04-13 02:25:35 GMT
    The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4.  (Source: KFVS)The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4.  (Source: KFVS)
    Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4. 

    The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly