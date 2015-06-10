SEMO pitcher drafted by Astros

A Southeast Missouri State University pitcher has been drafted 21st by the Houston Astros, according to MLB.com.

Alex Winkelman is a junior at Southeast. He's from Crystal City, Mo.



He played three seasons with SEMO.



"Being on a good team really helps in June for players individually," Winkelman said in a phone interview with Heartland News. "I think being on the great team we were on, just thankful to be a part of that. Teams that aren't winning don't get as much recognition."



Winkelman says playing for the Redhawks was a great opportunity.



"I owe everything to them, especially the coaching staff, coach Bieser for bringing me in out of high school and develop me into who I am now," Winkelman said. "My teammates, my roommates, and best friends they've always been with me for the ride and I'm obviously just extremely thankful to everyone."

According to MLB.com , Winkelman was the 619th overall pick.

