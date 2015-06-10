SEMO pitcher drafted by Astros - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO pitcher drafted by Astros

Written by Heartland News
Alex Winkelman was drafted by the Houston Astros. (Source: Southeast MO State University Athletics) Alex Winkelman was drafted by the Houston Astros. (Source: Southeast MO State University Athletics)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Southeast Missouri State University pitcher has been drafted 21st by the Houston Astros, according to MLB.com.

Alex Winkelman is a junior at Southeast. He's from Crystal City, Mo.

He played three seasons with SEMO.

"Being on a good team really helps in June for players individually," Winkelman said in a phone interview with Heartland News. "I think being on the great team we were on, just thankful to be a part of that. Teams that aren't winning don't get as much recognition."

Winkelman says playing for the Redhawks was a great opportunity.

"I owe everything to them, especially the coaching staff, coach Bieser for bringing me in out of high school and develop me into who I am now," Winkelman said. "My teammates, my roommates, and best friends they've always been with me for the ride and I'm obviously just extremely thankful to everyone."

According to MLB.com, Winkelman was the 619th overall pick.

You can click here to see the draft list on MLB.com.

