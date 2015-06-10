Marion, IL police working to ID man accused of taking bank bag

Police officers in Marion, Illinois are looking for a man suspected of taking a bank money bag from a grocery store.

According to police, on June 2 they responded to Kroger in Marion for a theft report. The victim reported that an unknown person had taken a bank money bag that had been accidentally left inside of a shopping cart.

Police say the suspect was seen on video surveillance removing the bag from the shopping cart and walking inside the Kroger lobby. However, once inside the lobby, they say the suspect turned around, returned to his truck and drove out of the parking lot. They say he did not return the money bag.

The Marion Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect.

He is described as a white male with short, dark-colored hair and wearing a pair of brown coveralls and a fluorescent yellow shirt.

The suspect's vehicle is a light-colored Chevrolet quad-cab pickup with a silver toolbox in the bed of the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 618-993-2124.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.