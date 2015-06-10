2 teens arrested in connection with shooting with stolen gun

Two teens face charges in the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Shakertown.

Dylan Taylor, 19, of Perryville, is charged with one count of robbery first degree, three counts of armed criminal action, three counts of assault first degree, and theft of the firearm used in the assault.

Charges in connection with stealing the firearm used in the shooting are expected to be filed against Brandon Moore, 19, of Perryville.

A .38 caliber revolver was recently stolen from a home in Perryville.

According to the sheriff's department, at about 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday they received a call that someone had been shot and was at his sister's house in a mobile home park near Shakertown, a subdivision on Highway B, about 1.5 miles south of Perryville.

Deputies and ambulance personnel responded.

According to the sheriff's department, they met a 17-year-old boy who said he was at his parents' house on Nicole Lane in Perryville when Taylor, who was visiting, began attacking him and shot him.

Deputies say the victim was able to escape and went to his sister's home in the trailer park for help. He was flown out by a medical helicopter.

Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf said he is expected to survive.

According to deputies, the victim was alert enough to tell them who had assaulted him and named Taylor.

Taylor was later found in Perryville and taken into custody by deputies working with the Perryville Police Department.

Deputies say the weapons allegedly used in the incident were recovered.

Some neighbors say this is the last thing they ever expected to happen in their quiet community.

"It's shocking to be honest. As far as anything major happening out here, nothing happens. It is a very quiet place. People come and go. It's no big deal but as far as a shooting that is something unheard of," said Aaron Lundmark.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.