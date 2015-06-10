Paducah hosts Meet the Artists event

More than fifty local artists will come together to celebrate the art and community of Paducah, a UNESCO Creative City of Crafts & Folk Art, on June 18, 2015 from 4-8 PM in the Historic Coca-Cola Plant.The public is invited to “Meet the Artists” and hear the artists' stories and see their art. Participating artists include individual artists and art groups like Paducah Art Alliance, the Art Guild, Yeiser Art center, Bricolage Art Collective, Wastelanders and PAPA Gallery.Paducah has discovered that Art is one of its greatest resources for education, engagement and community spirit. The diverse artists and crafts persons who are part of its creative cultural community have enriched our city, enhanced our personal lives, changed perspectives, and broaden our international horizons.The event is being held in the Historic Coca Cola Plant, one of Paducah's recently rehabilitated historic treasures, located at 3141 Broadway. Light Hors d'oeuvres will be provided and the Dry Ground Brewery and Piper's Tea and Coffee will be open for drinks.Event sponsors and partners are Paducah Main Street, the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau, Paducah Economic Development and the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. Free parking is available. Contact Paducah Main Street for more information 270-444-8690.





