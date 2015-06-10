'All clear' for Mayfield residents after anhydrous ammonia gas leak

Residents on the north side of Mayfield have been given the "all clear" to leave their homes after an anhydrous ammonia gas leak.

This happened on the north side of Mayfield city limits on Wednesday morning, according to the Graves County Sheriff's Department.

Residents were urged to stay indoors, turn off their air and keep windows closed on Wednesday morning.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Department, no was injured during the gas leak.

They say a valve leak led to issues in town. It has been fixed and everything is back to normal.