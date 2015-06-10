Celebrate the Fourth at the Fort

If you are looking for a place to celebrate the Fourth of July, the Fort D historic site just might be the place for you.

Fort D is located at 920 Fort Street, Cape Girardeau, Mo.



On the national holiday, soldiers re-enacting the time period will fire their rifles and cannons, and fly their flags proudly.



You can join the soldiers and civilians of Fort D on Saturday, July 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Admission is free.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.