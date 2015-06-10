Heat causes buckling, immediate closure of Lexington Ave. in Cap - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heat causes buckling, immediate closure of Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Heat caused the need for urgent repair to Lexington Lane, which buckled last night, according to the City of Cape Girardeau.

The eastbound lane of Lexington Avenue near Stevens Drive was shut down at 7 a.m. the morning of June 10.

Eastbound traffic will be expected to yield to oncoming traffic. Westbound traffic should not be disrupted.

Construction should only last for 3-5 days depending upon weather.

The public works department requests drivers use extreme caution while in construction zones.

For more information, please contact Public Works directly at 339-6351.

