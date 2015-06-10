East Prairie Chamber of Commerce presents 41st Annual Sweet Corn Festival

The 41st annual Sweet Corn Festival in East Prairie, Missouri will be June 26 and 27.

Located on Main Street in downtown East Prairie, the theme this year is "Meet me on Main Street."

It gets started Friday, June 26 with the Main Street Party from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with Daniel Saxton and The Jerry Ford Combo performing live music. A craft show will be available. There will also be street dancing.

The mass start of the Tour De Corn bike ride for charity starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 27. Rides range from 15, 30, 60 or 100 miles in length.

The Sweet Corn Festival continues Saturday with the theme "Keep Calm and Shuck on." There will be more live music with Riley Shane from 8 to 10 a.m. along with a craft show from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Sweet Corn Festival will have corn-themed games as well as a corn eating contest and an outhouse race with cash prizes. There will be pig races, pony rides, miniature golf, and you can take a ride in an old fashioned horse drawn covered wagon.

At 10 a.m. there will be an antique car show on Main Street.

A talent show with cash prizes will be 6 p.m. at the high school.

For more information call Cyndi at the East Prairie Chamber of Commerce 573-649-5243 or visit www.epmochamber.org.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android