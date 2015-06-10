U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosting Rend Lake Beach Blast - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosting Rend Lake Beach Blast

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
BENTON, IL (KFVS) - The annual Rend Lake Beach Blast will be hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake. 

Competitive games, a sand sculpture contest, a scavenger hunt, a live DJ with Karaoke and much more will take place during the event.

There will be a raffle drawing and prizes awarded for participation. 

Activities will take place at Rend Lake's South Sandusky Beach from noon until 4 p.m. on June 13.

A Hunter/Safety Field Day class will be held at the Rend lake Visitor Center on June 20 for those who have registered. A child passenger safety seat check and introduction to disc golf will also take place. 

For more information, call the Rend Lake Project Office at 618-724-2493.

