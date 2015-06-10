Southeast Missouri man recovering after landing on train car

The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports a man is recovering after jumping or falling from the US Highway 53 overpass onto a stopped train car.According to Deputy Chief Jeff Rolland, 27-year-old Elbert Cook suffered minor injuries to his ribs and wrist after the incident just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.A witness told the police department they saw a man sitting on a guardrail as they were approaching the area and then moments later the man was holding on only by his hands, and eventually the man lost his grip.Rolland reports Cook was taken by medical helicopter to a Cape Girardeau hospital after the 20 to 30 foot tumble.According to Rolland, Cook is lucky to be alive. The only reason he survived is because he fell onto the train car.Rolland reports responding officers noticed the man appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.It is still unclear if the man intentionally jumped.Rolland says it is always unsafe to sit on a bridge structure.