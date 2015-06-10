June 11 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

June 11 celebrity birthdays

(KFVS) - If you're celebrating a birthday on June 11 you're sharing it with an NFL Hall of Fame quarterback.

He led the 49ers to four Super Bowl victories after winning a national championship at Notre Dame. Joe Montana is 59 today.

Also on the birthday list is a Fox News host who got her TV start as an analyst for CNN during the O. J. Simpson murder trial. Greta Van Susteren is 61 today.

He won an Emmy Award for his role as Louis in the Disney series "Even Stevens." He then moved to the big screen starring in the "Transformers"series and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." Shia LeBeouf is 29 today.

He's a actor who's starred in"Blazing Saddles," "Young Frankenstein," "Silver Streak" and "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." Gene Wilder is 82 today.

Young and the Restless fans know him as Jack Abbott. But this soap opera veteran got his start on "All My Children." Peter Bergman is 62 today.

