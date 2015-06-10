This week in music: 1970

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Let's step into our musical time machine and set the dials to 45 years ago.These were the songs playing in the stereos of muscle cars this week in 1970.Billboard magazine had The Moments at number five with their hit "Love on a Two-Way Street."Holding down the number four spot was Motown's rock group Rare Earth with "Get Ready."Checking in at number three was a song that became a pop standard and been used in many church services. We're talking about the Ray Stevens hit "Everything is Beautiful."In the number two spot was "Which Way You Goin' Billy?" by the Canadian group The Poppy Family.And in the top position on the charts, the 20th and final number one for the Beatles. The ballad, "The Long and Winding Road" spent two weeks at number 1.