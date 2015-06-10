Don't forget the sunscreen, UV index high today

Rise and shine! It is Wednesday, June 10, 2015.

Weather Outlook:



Grab the sunscreen today, because it is going to be another hot one. Brian Alworth predicts that the UV index will be a 9 or 10 today, meaning you are at a great risk for sunburn. Expect it to be sunny and warm during your morning commute. Click here to find out if rain will cool us off this weekend.



Making Headlines:

Plane Crash: Crews are on the scene of a small plane crash in a business parking lot in Jonesboro, Ar.



Search for suspects: The Charleston Police Department reports 18-year-old Javon Betts was shot multiple times in the back. The police department has identified two suspects but have not been able to locate them.



Crazy video: Crews are cleaning up the mess after a train catches on fire in Union County. New this morning, we have video sent in by a viewer. If you were driving in the area, you likely saw a mushroom cloud of smoke.



Death Row: A Missouri man who killed his girlfriend and her 2-year-old daughter with a butcher knife has been put to death.



Grab a drink: June is National Iced Tea month, and June 10th is National Iced Tea Day, so have a tall glass to celebrate!

