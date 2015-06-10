Don't forget the sunscreen, UV index high today - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Don't forget the sunscreen, UV index high today

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Rise and shine! It is Wednesday, June 10, 2015.

Weather Outlook:

Grab the sunscreen today, because it is going to be another hot one. Brian Alworth predicts that the UV index will be a 9 or 10 today, meaning you are at a great risk for sunburn. Expect it to be sunny and warm during your morning commute. Click here to find out if rain will cool us off this weekend.

Making Headlines:

Plane Crash: Crews are on the scene of a small plane crash in a business parking lot in Jonesboro, Ar.

Search for suspects: The Charleston Police Department reports 18-year-old Javon Betts was shot multiple times in the back. The police department has identified two suspects but have not been able to locate them.

Crazy video: Crews are cleaning up the mess after a train catches on fire in Union County. New this morning, we have video sent in by a viewer. If you were driving in the area, you likely saw a mushroom cloud of smoke.

Death Row: A Missouri man who killed his girlfriend and her 2-year-old daughter with a butcher knife has been put to death.

Grab a drink: June is National Iced Tea month, and June 10th is National Iced Tea Day, so have a tall glass to celebrate!

