Sheriff: DUI collision backs up traffic on US68

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports a collision involving a driver under the influence backed up traffic on US highway 68 on Tuesday afternoon.The sheriff's department reports just after 4 p.m., deputies responded near Exit 16 I-24 on and off ramps for a non-injury collision.A White 2002 Lincoln LS driven by Paducah resident William Barger, 56, was following a white 2015 BMW station wagon driven by 67-year-old Ann Shake of Lyndon, Ky.The sheriff's department reports traffic was slowing and Barger failed to yield right away and hit the rear of Shakes vehicle.Barger was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possessing an open alcoholic container inside of his car.The left lane of US 68 was blocked for about 30 minutes creating additional traffic congestion in the area until vehicles could be moved.