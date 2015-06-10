De La Rosa, LeMahieu lead Rockies past Cardinals 4-3 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

De La Rosa, LeMahieu lead Rockies past Cardinals 4-3

By DENNIS GEORGATOS
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - Jorge De La Rosa pitched seven strong innings to tie the Rockies' franchise mark for wins, D.J. LeMahieu hit a tie-breaking RBI double in the seventh, and Colorado hung on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 on Tuesday night following another rain delay at Coors Field.

With the score tied at 2-2 in the seventh, pinch-hitter Wilin Rosario, who was batting for De La Rosa, singled off Michael Wacha. One out later, LeMahieu doubled to the centerfield wall, scoring Rosario.

Wacha (8-2) matched a career high with 10 strikeouts but gave up four runs on nine hits in 6 2-3 innings.

De La Rosa (3-2) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out eight in notching his 72nd career win with Colorado, tying Aaron Cook's team record.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Cardinals win 3 in Cincinnati

    Cardinals win 3 in Cincinnati

    Saturday, April 14 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-04-14 20:28:23 GMT
    The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series. (Source: KFVS)The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series. (Source: KFVS)

    The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series.

    The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series.

  • Molina homers, Cardinals extend Reds' woes with 5-3 win

    Molina homers, Cardinals extend Reds' woes with 5-3 win

    Friday, April 13 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-04-14 02:04:40 GMT
    Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night (Source: KFVS)Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night (Source: KFVS)
    Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)

    Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-3 victory that deepened the Cincinnati Reds' worst season-opening slump since 1955.

    Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-3 victory that deepened the Cincinnati Reds' worst season-opening slump since 1955.

  • St. Louis Cardinals get big win over Cincinnati

    St. Louis Cardinals get big win over Cincinnati

    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-04-13 02:25:35 GMT
    The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4.  (Source: KFVS)The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4.  (Source: KFVS)
    Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4. 

    The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly