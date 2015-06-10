De La Rosa, LeMahieu lead Rockies past Cardinals 4-3

By DENNIS GEORGATOSAssociated Press

DENVER (AP) - Jorge De La Rosa pitched seven strong innings to tie the Rockies' franchise mark for wins, D.J. LeMahieu hit a tie-breaking RBI double in the seventh, and Colorado hung on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 on Tuesday night following another rain delay at Coors Field.

With the score tied at 2-2 in the seventh, pinch-hitter Wilin Rosario, who was batting for De La Rosa, singled off Michael Wacha. One out later, LeMahieu doubled to the centerfield wall, scoring Rosario.

Wacha (8-2) matched a career high with 10 strikeouts but gave up four runs on nine hits in 6 2-3 innings.

De La Rosa (3-2) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out eight in notching his 72nd career win with Colorado, tying Aaron Cook's team record.

