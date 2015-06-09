Carbondale, IL business could lose liquor license

The Pony Cabaret and Steakhouse in Carbondale, Illinois may not be able to sell alcohol much longer.

On Tuesday night, June 9, the liquor control commission met to discuss which businesses will have their liquor licenses renewed, and some members want to pull the Pony's.

City leaders argue the business is operating as an adult-use business and the is not zoned for that.

The owner, Jerry Westlund, said otherwise at the meeting.

"I own adult entertainment businesses and this is not adult entertainment," Westlund said. "I would categorize, I would say some categorize it as erotic."

The issue was put on hold until later this month so the council could look at some documents they need to make the decision.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.