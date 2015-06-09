Poplar Bluff, MO teacher recovering after serious car crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff, MO teacher recovering after serious car crash

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Last week, two separate accidents, just hours apart near Brick's Off Road Park left one woman dead and the other paralyzed from the neck down.

The tragic accident has brought the community together for Lori Garner who is still in recovery.

Garner was in surgery most of Tuesday to repair her spinal cord.

Family and friends say she is recovering from her injuries and has a long road ahead of her, but they plan to help her along the way.

"She is just the sweetest woman and she really cares about other people and you notice that right away,” said Cindy Gaebler who has known Garner for 15 years.

Family and friends say 50-year-old Lori Garner is a woman of faith with the biggest heart.

Mother of two, and grandmother to one, it's her family that she always puts first.

Now, they're putting her first during her difficult recovery.

"What can we do? You know down the line they are going to need meals, and they are going to need money and they are going to need help. You can just tell people are coming together and want to help her,” said Gaebler

Gaebler said there's no one that hasn't offered to lend a hand for the woman that spends her life as an educator in the Poplar Bluff School District, helping those with special needs.

The crash that left Garner with serious spinal cord injuries happened on Friday when authorities say the driver of another car collided with hers after running a stop sign.

Both the driver and passenger were also seriously injured.

Friends have also created a Facebook page where they plan to post upcoming fundraiser's and keep people updated on her condition.

"You can always tell when things like that happen that it says a lot for that person and their family that people are concerned and care about them,” said Gaebler.

Gaebler said it's a small thing for a woman that has done so much for others.

"People are just paying back what probably they (Lori's family) have done for them,” she said.

There has been an account set up at First Missouri State Bank for anyone who wants to donate.

Search 'Racing for Lori' on Facebook to find out about upcoming fundraising events.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Also on KFVS12.comMore>>

  • 3 injured in crash in Butler County

    3 injured in crash in Butler County

    Monday, June 8 2015 7:46 PM EDT2015-06-08 23:46:29 GMT
    Monday, June 8 2015 7:47 PM EDT2015-06-08 23:47:18 GMT

    A Dyersburg, Tenn. man faces a charge of vehicular assault after a crash injured three in Butler County on Friday.

    A Dyersburg, Tenn. man faces a charge of vehicular assault after a crash injured three in Butler County on Friday.

Powered by Frankly