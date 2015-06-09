UPDATE: Crews respond to train fire in Union Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

UPDATE: Crews respond to train fire in Union Co., IL

ANNA, IL (KFVS) -

Crews were on the scene of a train fire on Tuesday night, June 9.

It was at the crossing on Kaolin Road between Anna and Cobden.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the train was moved from the area at about 9:18 p.m. and the scene is clear.

