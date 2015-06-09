Paducah man accused of assaulting former girlfriend in restaurant parking lot

A Paducah, Kentucky man is accused of assaulting his former girlfriend in the parking lot of a west end restaurant on Tuesday afternoon, June 9.

Taylor L. Johnson, 23, was charged with fourth degree assault (domestic violence).

According to police, a 20-year-old Symsonia, Ky. woman told them that she and Johnson were arguing in the parking lot of Hardee's on Hinkleville Road when he allegedly threw her onto the ground, then left in a car with their four-year-old child.

The woman was taken to a Paducah hospital by ambulance.

Police say McCracken County sheriff's deputies found Johnson at his home and detained him until police arrested him.

Johnson was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

According to police, the child was not injured.

