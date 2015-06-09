Kids help fuel hot rod enthusiasts with lemonade stand

Hot rodders and car enthusiasts along Route 3 can stop and fuel up with lemonade in Jackson County, Illinois.

Some kids picked a great spot to open their lemonade stand. Not only does it see a lot of traffic, it's the site of their great-grandfather's old Texaco station.

He passed away a few years ago and this was a great way to honor his memory.

We talked to Babe and Ayla Booth about their lemonade stand.

"There is gonna be a whole bunch of hot rods coming around here, so she decided 'let's set up a lemonade stand and get hot rods to come in and buy our drinks,' so, here we are doing that," Babe Booth said.

You may have seen the dozens of cars in the area on Tuesday. They are heading south and spending the night in Memphis. It's part of the Hot Rod Power Tour, which runs from Madison, Wisconsin to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

This is the 21st running of the tour.

The route is mainly highways and winding back roads that link seven stops and cruise nights along the way.

A lot of drivers took Route 3 on their way to Memphis, Tenn.

