Woman dies after I-24 crash in Marshall Co.

A woman has died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Marshall County, Kentucky.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Tammy T. Cherry, 49, of Cadiz, died on Wednesday afternoon, June 10. They say they were informed of the death by the Evansville, Ind. coroner's office.

According to the sheriff's office, Cherry received live-threatening injuries in the I-24 crash.

They say the eastbound lanes were closed on Tuesday, June 9 while the Marshall County Sheriff's Office did a crash reconstruction investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.