Graves Co. man charged in Austin Springs,TN burglary

A man suspected for a burglary in Austin Springs, Tenn. has been arrested in Lynnville, Ky.

Adron Mallard, 49, of Lynnville was arrested in his home after Weakley County Sheriff's Office detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to the Graves Sheriff's Office.

Police were investigating the burglary of a home in the Austin Springs, Tenn. community which is near the Kentucky state line south of Lynnville.

Police say that when they arrived at Mallard's house they found the stolen property, marijuana, paraphernalia and a High Point .380 handgun.

Mallard is a convicted felon and was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm, according to the sheriff's office.

Mallard was taken to the Graves County Jail and charged with fugitive of justice, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.