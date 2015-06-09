Man accused of not registering as sex offender, living near park

A man is accused of not registering as a sex offender and living near a park.

Robert H. Hinson was charged with failure to register as a child sex offender and child sex offender less than 500 feet of park.

According to Murphysboro police, on May 29 they received a complaint of a child sex offender living near Longfellow Park in Murphysboro, Ill.

Police say they learned Hinson was a registered child sex offender from Carbondale, Ill. They say records indicated that Hinson was registering as homeless.

On June 9 at 10:10 a.m., police arrested Hinson at a home in the 2000 block of Logan Street. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

