Community helps fire department through GoFundMe account

For one southeast Missouri community, the residents have an opportunity to help themselves through their local fire department.

The East Prarie Fire Department recently set up a GoFundMe account and posted it on their Facebook page. This account allows residents and anyone to donate funds to the fire department so they can buy items needed to help them fight fires.

This will in turn help more than 5,000 residents of East Prairie and southern Mississippi County.

The fire department will use this money for the opportunity to upgrade, replace and add to the equipment they already have. They would like to add on more fire-rated items such as saws, sledge hammers and more.

We talked with Logan Moore of East Prairie who said this is a great way to help their fire department to help them.

"It's unique and great to know that we can donate money that could potentially help our neighbors or even my own home in an emergency," he said.

Wanda Pugh of East Prairie said their fire department is important to her and wants to see more help for them since they help out so much.

"East Prairie comes together and supports each other a lot in times of need," she said.

She welcomes this new way of donating funds to help out their town.

The fire department has a goal of $17,500 for the GoFundMe account and already have had multiple donations.

If you would like to help out and donate, you can find more information at www.gofundme.com/EastPrairieFD.

